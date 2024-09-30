Peru’S $3.5 Billion Fighter Jet Purchase: Necessity Or Extravagance?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian Air Force's combat renewal program faces criticism from some politicians and outlets.



Congressman Carlos Anderson questioned the need for new fighter jets, citing the high cost. A local media outlet suggested the funds could be better spent on hospitals or metro lines.



The of 24 multi-role fighters will cost $3.5 billion. The 2025 Public Sector Debt Law allocates $2 billion, with the remaining $1.5 billion coming from the 2026 budget.



Experts and Air Force officials emphasize the necessity of this purchase. Peru's current fighter fleet consists of aging Mirage 2000P/DP, MiG-29S/SMP, and Su-25 aircraft.



These planes are nearing 40 years of service and suffer from technological obsolescence and low operational readiness. The new fighters will help the Air Force fulfill its constitutional roles.







José Robles Montoya, former Vice Minister of Defense Policies, explains that military equipment acquisitions result from careful planning. This process considers future scenarios and evaluates needs against those scenarios.

Modernizing Peru's Air Force

The goal is to select the most suitable equipment to meet Peru 's requirements. Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Raúl Hoyos de Vinatea views the fighter acquisition as an investment rather than an expense.



He argues that a strong military deters potential conflicts over economic interests. This, in turn, safeguards national and foreign investments.



The Air Force is also acquiring two Boeing 737NG aircraft for $77.8 million. However, these planes will enhance Air Group No. 8's transport and evacuation capabilities.



One may serve as a presidential aircraft, replacing the aging Boeing 737-528. Additionally, the Air Force plans to purchase two C-27J Spartan aircraft and ten "Bambi Bucket" firefighting systems.



A Beechcraft 360CHW King Air configured for medical evacuations will soon join the fleet. A second Beechcraft 360 is expected by March 2025. These acquisitions demonstrate Peru's commitment to modernizing its air force.



In short, the investments aim to ensure national security and fulfill the military's evolving roles in the face of new transnational and environmental threats.

