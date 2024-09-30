Central Bank Of Colombia Poised For Significant Interest Rate Cut

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central of Colombia's Board of Directors convenes today to determine monetary policy after a two-month hiatus. The board last adjusted rates on July 31, reducing them by 50 basis points to 10.75%.



Market analysts now anticipate a more aggressive cut of 75 basis points, following recent inflation data showing a sharper deceleration.



According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, August's Consumer Price (CPI) reached 6.12%, lower than all forecasts for that month.



This unexpected drop has fueled expectations for a bolder move by the central bank . Citibank's latest survey of 23 economic research centers reveals an average prediction of rates settling at 10% after today's meeting.



If realized, this would mark the seventh consecutive rate cut since the bank began its easing cycle in December last year. Such a reduction would bring rates back to levels last seen in September 2022, exactly two years ago.







While 12 of the 23 analysts surveyed expect this 75 basis point cut, the remainder anticipate a more modest 50 basis point reduction.

Colombia's Interest Rate Outlook

David Cubides, Director of Economic Research at Alianza, explains the rationale behind the more conservative forecast.



He notes that despite falling inflation, several board members emphasize the importance of convergence towards structurally lower levels. Inflation has halved but remains far from the bank's preferred 3% target.



Cubides observes that many board members still lean towards a cautious stance. He points out regional trends, such as Brazil raising interest rates and Mexico slowing its rate cuts.



He suggests that aggressive cuts by Colombia could misalign it with regional rates, potentially pressuring the currency. Conversely, Grupo Bancolombia projects that the Central Bank has room to accelerate rate cuts to 75 basis points.



This divergence in expectations highlights the complexity of the decision facing the board today. The outcome will significantly impact Colombia's economic landscape in the coming months.

