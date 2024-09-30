Nano Hearing Aids® Launches New Innovative "Completely In Canal" Hearing Aids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New CIC devices add to Nano's growing portfolio of OTC Compliant and FDA Registered products

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Hearing Aids® is excited to announce the launch of our newest products: The Completely in Canal (CIC) hearing aids, now available in both 2 and 4 program formats.

Designed to build on the previous models of the“CIC” devices and using previous customer feedback as a guide, these technologically advanced products deliver exceptional sound quality and discreet comfort and specifically cater to the diverse needs of users seeking a seamless listening experience.

Key Features of the Completely in Canal Hearing Aids:

 Our smallest CIC hearing aid yet. Our new design has a shorter ear canal, allowing the hearing aid to sit deeper and more discreetly in the ear, while at the same time increasing comfort and making the hearing aid more adaptable to more sizes and shapes of ear, increasing acceptance.

 Auto-On with Power On Delay. No more holding a button down for a specific number of seconds to power the hearing aid on. The hearing aid turns on by itself once removed from the charger. There is a 5 second power on delay to prevent the user from experiencing uncomfortable squealing or feedback while placing the hearing aid in the ear.

 Auto-Off. The hearing aid turns itself off automatically when placed correctly back into the charger. No more holding a button for a specified period of time to power off the hearing aid.

 More Powerful. Our new CIC's have more power/amplification/gain than the previous generation, allowing more users within the mild-to-moderate hearing loss category, to benefit from Nano CIC's.

 Improved push-button placement. We have moved to user control from the bottom of the hearing aid to the top, making it easier to access and control the hearing aid volume and program control. Our new CIC's are far more user friendly to operate.

 Improved placement of the removal handle. We have moved the removal handle from the top of the hearing aid to the bottom, making it less visible, and more discreet

“At Nano Hearing Aids, we understand that every individual's hearing needs are unique,” said Dan Thomas, Vice-President of Operations“The launch of our latest Completely in Canal hearing aids represents our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the quality of life for our customers.”

The new Completely in Canal hearing aids will be available for purchase through our website starting Monday September 30th, with all units targeted to ship 7 days later. We encourage potential users to explore the benefits of our latest products and find the best fit for their hearing needs.

About Nano Hearing Aids®

Nano Hearing Aids® has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over almost a decade known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach.

All Nano products are OTC compliant and FDA registered. With the launch of AudacityTM, Nano Hearing Aids® continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

For more information about our new Completely in Canal hearing aids, please visit or e-mail ... .

For Media inquiries, please contact Leah Ritz at ...

