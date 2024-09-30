Rise of Uri Tzavon Movement advocates for Settlements in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The notion of Israeli settlements in Lebanon first gained traction in 1982, at a time when only about 21,000 Israelis resided outside the borders defined in 1948. Fast forward to today, and that number has dramatically increased to over 700,000, with this figure expected to rise further. This demographic shift, along with a renewed focus on resettlement efforts in Gaza, has provided fertile ground for the Uri Tzavon movement to flourish. A member of the movement observed, "Since we began our initiatives, there has been a marked change. Conversations about Gaza settlements now often include Lebanon, even if indirectly. It's significant progress." Another member, Nir Zvi, noted that "after October 7, there’s a collective understanding that we must push the enemy back, occupy their territories, and take control. This suggests that the occupation of both Gaza and Lebanon is now feasible."



On July 30, a serious escalation occurred when Israel carried out targeted assassinations of high-ranking Hezbollah figure Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Experts in the region described these actions as a major turning point. Karim Makdissi, a political science professor at the American University of Beirut, remarked, "This crosses a red line. Lebanon and Iran are expected to respond." Meanwhile, many in Israel celebrated these killings, with government officials expressing their pleasure on social media, while citizens distributed sweets in the streets.



Following the events of October 7, a strong sentiment for war has permeated Israeli society, particularly in northern regions where local leaders are demanding military action against Hezbollah. These officials are calling for Israel to invade Lebanon, destroy the southern areas, and occupy parts of the country to enhance security for its citizens. This sentiment has been echoed by ministers and Knesset members, including MK Avigdor Lieberman, who stated, "Everything between the Litani River and Israel must fall under the control of the Israeli army." Such statements underscore that the themes of war and occupation are now key components of the national agenda, particularly as Israel escalates its military activities towards Lebanon.



In this context, the Uri Tzavon movement is advocating for a more aggressive strategy. Established in late March, the group derives its name from a biblical phrase that translates to "wake up, north." Its mission extends beyond merely promoting war and the reoccupation of southern Lebanon; it also aims to establish Israeli civilian settlements in the region. With thousands of supporters, the movement claims that settling in Lebanon is crucial for achieving "real and stable security in northern Israel," as articulated on their official WhatsApp channel. They position this initiative as part of a larger messianic endeavor to reclaim lands within the biblical boundaries of Israel. Eliyahu Ben-Asher, a founding member of Uri Tzavon, criticized the existing borders, labeling the Israeli-Lebanese border as "ridiculous colonial borders" and asserting that "the so-called 'South Lebanon' is in reality the northern Galilee."



As the Uri Tzavon movement gains momentum, the potential ramifications for regional stability and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict are profound and far-reaching.

