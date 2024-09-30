Producer Sanjay Tiwari Debunks Raaj Shaandilyaa’S Claims On ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) producer Sanjay Tiwari has presented the evidence after accusing writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa of appropriating the concept for the recently released 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

He has claimed that the film's premise closely resembles a script he had registered earlier, prompting concerns over intellectual property and creative ownership in the industry.

During the press conference, Tiwari said,“On 27th October 2015, Yusuf and Raaj registered their idea as 'Uthal-Poothal,' but I had mine registered on 28th August 2015, a full two months earlier. The idea is the most crucial element. Once it's there, you can spin a script or screenplay around it, but copying the original idea without permission is a serious issue.”

"I have been in this industry for 20 years, and I hope Raaj investigates his team. I am certain we have plenty of common people.” Sanjay said.

Tiwari also mentioned about taking legal action and said,“I will consider moving to the High Court to ban the film if necessary, but I don't want to cause harm to anyone. This is about one person who copies an idea, but filmmaking involves hard work from many.”

Sanjay has also addressed his interactions with the Screenwriters Association, regarding the whole situation. He said,“I approached them, but I was told to wait until after the film's release to evaluate the situation. Despite having a massive membership, their work culture is beyond deplorable in this digital age.”

The dispute centers around a work registered by Gulbanu Khan in 2015, titled 'Sex Hai Toh Life Hai...?' Which Sanjay has claimed that the 'Dream Girl' fame director and his team took the main concept from this original piece.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is all set to hit the theaters on October 11, 2024. The comedy-drama also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

Hitesh Sonik who is best known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise has handled the background scores while music has been composed by dynamic duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

