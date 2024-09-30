Solvents Market Worth $43.43 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Middle East & Africa is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the solvents market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. The rapid urbanization and economic development in

the MEA countries owing to their extensive infrastructural development is one of the primary drivers of the high growth rate of solvents market. This expansion increases the demand for solvents in painting and coating, adhesives, and cleaning products. Besides, emerging improvements in the living standard and increased population drive the consumption of consumer products and thus fueling the demand for solvents.

Market Players

The key players profiled in the solvents market report include Shell plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Celanese Corporation (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Honeywell International Inc. (US), BP p.l.c. (UK), and INEOS Group Holdings S.A. (UK).

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes



MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem.



