See Punjab First: BJP Criticises AAP Over Remarks On Delhi's Law And Order

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) In response to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh has directed attention towards Punjab, urging Arvind Kejriwal to first address issues there.

The BJP spokesperson remarked, "The gangsters responsible for the recent firing in Delhi have been arrested. Kejriwal should focus on Punjab, where extortion is rampant, and gangsters are issuing open challenges. Shopkeepers are fleeing Punjab due to this situation."

This comes after AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj voiced concerns on Sunday, stating there is an "atmosphere of panic" in Delhi.

He questioned the role and priorities of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena in handling the rising crime in the national Capital.

Bharadwaj added that AAP leaders, including himself and MLA Durgesh Pathak, will meet the LG on Monday to demand urgent action to address the city's poor law and order situation.

"There is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi today. Such a situation has never existed in my Delhi before," said Minister Bharadwaj.

Adding to the criticism, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X and said,“Law and order has collapsed in Delhi. There is a complete jungle raj. People are feeling unsafe in the country's capital. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah ji. He will have to take effective steps immediately.”

The BJP's R.P. Singh attacked the Delhi government over infrastructure failures.

"The Delhi government has failed on three fronts: electricity, roads, and water. The condition of roads is poor, water shortages are rampant, and incidents like murders over water disputes have occurred. During the recent rains, three children died due to poor infrastructure. Despite their attempts to cover up, the people of Delhi will respond to AAP's failures," said the BJP spokesperson.