Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

As the week kicks off, enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to on Monday, September 30, 2024.



Whether you're interested in the Asian , action, or the thrilling final of the Brazilian U-20 Championship, we've got you covered.



Read on to discover where and when you can catch your favorite teams in action, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the football action this Monday.

Asian Champions League







1:00 PM - Al Wasl vs Al Ahli - ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:00 PM - Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan - ESPN 4 and Disney+





2:00 PM - Kayserispor vs Besiktas - Disney+





3:30 PM - Racing Santander vs Cartagena - Disney+





3:45 PM - Parma vs Cagliari - Disney+





4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Southampton - ESPN 2 and Disney+





4:00 PM - Villarreal vs Las Palmas - Disney+





4:15 PM - AVS vs Farense - Disney+







6:00 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Atlético Tucumán - ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:00 PM - Racing vs Platense - ESPN 3 and Disney+





6:30 PM - Palmeiras U-20 vs Cruzeiro U-20 - Sportv





8:00 PM - Peñarol vs Racing - Disney+







9:00 PM - Novorizontino vs Ponte Preta - Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM - Guarani vs Avaí - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere





No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Monday, September 30.







6:00 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Atlético Tucumán - Argentine Championship







6:30 PM - Palmeiras U-20 vs Cruzeiro U-20 - Brazilian U-20 Championship

9:00 PM - Novorizontino vs Ponte Preta - Brazilian Serie B







All games listed under Disney+ in the Cable TV Channels section







