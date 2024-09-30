Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/30/2024 5:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the week kicks off, football enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to on Monday, September 30, 2024.
Whether you're interested in the Asian Champions League , Premier League action, or the thrilling final of the Brazilian U-20 Championship, we've got you covered.
Read on to discover where and when you can catch your favorite teams in action, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the football action this Monday.
Asian Champions League
1:00 PM - Al Wasl vs Al Ahli - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:00 PM - Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Turkish Championship
2:00 PM - Kayserispor vs Besiktas - Disney+
Spanish Championship (2nd division)
3:30 PM - Racing Santander vs Cartagena - Disney+
Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Parma vs Cagliari - Disney+
Premier League
4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Southampton - ESPN 2 and Disney+
LaLiga
4:00 PM - Villarreal vs Las Palmas - Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:15 PM - AVS vs Farense - Disney+
Argentine Championship
6:00 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Atlético Tucumán - ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:00 PM - Racing vs Platense - ESPN 3 and Disney+
Brazilian U-20 Championship (final)
6:30 PM - Palmeiras U-20 vs Cruzeiro U-20 - Sportv
Uruguayan Championship
8:00 PM - Peñarol vs Racing - Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
9:00 PM - Novorizontino vs Ponte Preta - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Guarani vs Avaí - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Live Football Games on TV Today
Open TV Channels
Cable TV Channels
ESPN 4
Where to Watch Live and Online Games Today
