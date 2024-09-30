(MENAFN) Russian military forces have announced the liberation of Makeevka, a settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic, according to a report from the Russian Defense on Sunday. The operation was carried out by the ‘West’ tactical group, which has been active in various regions of Donbass.



In the last 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian military suffered significant losses, with estimates of up to 450 killed in this sector alone. The report also detailed the destruction of numerous pieces of Ukrainian military hardware, including a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a U.S.-made M198 howitzer, and a British-made FH-70 howitzer.



It's important to note that there is another city named Makeevka located in the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic. This area has faced frequent shelling by Ukrainian forces throughout the ongoing conflict, leading to civilian casualties.



The total Ukrainian casualties attributed to all five Russian tactical groups across the front lines in the past day reportedly exceeded 1,500, according to the Defense Ministry's claims. The ministry further stated that Russian Air Force operations, drones, missiles, and artillery successfully targeted and destroyed two oil infrastructure facilities and a radio-technical intelligence center, among other key objectives.



Over recent months, Russian forces have made steady advances in Donbass, capturing multiple strategic locations. As the Ukrainian military struggles to contain these gains, Russian troops are increasingly approaching Pokrovsk, a vital logistics hub for Ukrainian forces, intensifying concerns over the overall military situation in the region.

