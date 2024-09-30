Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 43 2024







30 September 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 39

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 39:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 17,760,029 202.4341 3,595,235,496 23/09/2024 150,000 203.7085 30,556,275 24/09/2024 165,000 203.9081 33,644,837 25/09/2024 161,000 202.7496 32,642,686 26/09/2024 110,000 203.5980 22,395,780 27/09/2024 166,636 202.3942 33,726,160 Total accumulated over week 39 752,636 203.2400 152,965,737 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 18,512,665 202.4669 3,748,201,233

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.15% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

