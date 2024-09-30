Global Market For Biofuels Report 2025-2035: Industry Expands With Focus On Carbon Capture And Utilization Technologies For A Net-Zero Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global for Biofuels 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive 400 page report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving global biofuels market, with detailed forecasts from 2025 to 2035. As the world transitions to more sustainable sources, biofuels are playing an increasingly critical role in reducing carbon emissions across transportation, industry, and power generation sectors.

The biofuels market has emerged as a critical component in the global effort to transition towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources. Biofuels offer a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuels, particularly in the transportation sector. These renewable fuels, derived from biomass sources such as crops, agricultural residues, and organic waste, have the potential to significantly reduce emissions and decrease dependence on oil reserves.

The importance of the biofuels market extends beyond environmental benefits. It plays a crucial role in rural economic development, creating jobs in agriculture and biofuel production facilities. Additionally, biofuels contribute to energy diversification, enhancing national energy security by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels. As governments worldwide implement policies to promote renewable energy and reduce emissions, the biofuels market has experienced substantial growth and technological advancement.

The report offers a thorough examination of conventional and advanced biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel, bioethanol, bio-jet fuel, biomethane, and emerging technologies like e-fuels and algae-based biofuels. It provides granular insights into market sizes, growth projections, key players, technological innovations, and regulatory landscapes shaping the industry's future.

Report contents include:



Detailed market forecasts for major biofuel types from 2025-2035

Analysis of feedstocks including energy crops, agricultural residues, forestry waste, and algae

Evaluation of production processes like pyrolysis, gasification, and fermentation

Assessment of biofuel applications in road transport, aviation, and marine sectors Profiles of 221 companies across the biofuels value chain.

The report segments the market by fuel type, feedstock, application, and region, providing comprehensive data on production volumes, consumption patterns, and trade flows. It highlights the shift towards advanced biofuels and the integration of biofuel production with carbon capture technologies.

Feedstock Analysis

A key focus is the evolving landscape of biofuel feedstocks, from first-generation food crops to advanced lignocellulosic biomass and waste streams. The report examines:



Comparative analysis of feedstock costs and availability

Sustainability concerns and land use change impacts

Innovations in energy crop development and agricultural practices

Potential of municipal solid waste and industrial residues as feedstocks Emerging feedstocks like algae and CO2 for e-fuel production

Production Technologies

The study provides an in-depth look at both established and cutting-edge biofuel production technologies, including:



Advances in enzymatic hydrolysis for cellulosic ethanol

Improvements in biodiesel and renewable diesel production processes

Biomass gasification and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis for drop-in fuels

Hydrothermal liquefaction for algal biofuels

Power-to-X technologies for e-fuel synthesis Biogas upgrading and biomethane production

Market Applications

Detailed analysis is provided for key biofuel applications:



Road Transport: Ethanol and biodiesel blending trends, flex-fuel vehicles, and heavy-duty applications

Aviation: Progress in bio-jet fuel commercialization and airline adoption strategies

Marine: Potential for biofuels in meeting IMO 2020 sulphur regulations

Power Generation: Use of biogas and biomethane for electricity production Industrial Uses: Biofuels as process energy and feedstock for biochemicals

Regional Analysis

The report offers a comprehensive regional breakdown, covering:



North America : US and Canadian biofuel policies and production capacities

Europe : Impact of RED II directives on market growth

Asia Pacific : Rapid expansion in China, India, and Southeast Asian markets

Latin America : Brazil's leadership in sugarcane ethanol and emerging markets Africa and Middle East : Potential for biofuel production and consumption

Competitive Landscape

An extensive analysis of the competitive environment includes:



Market shares of leading biofuel producers

Detailed company profiles of over 200 key players

Strategic initiatives, partnerships, and M&A activities

Investments in capacity expansion and new technology development Emerging start-ups and their innovative approaches

Regulatory Framework

A thorough examination of the regulatory landscape influencing biofuel markets, including:



Renewable fuel standards and blending mandates by region

Carbon pricing mechanisms and their impact on biofuel competitiveness

Sustainability criteria and certification schemes Trade policies affecting biofuel imports and exports

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

The report highlights key trends shaping the future of the biofuels industry:



Integration of biofuel production with carbon capture and utilization

Development of bio-refineries producing multiple value-added products

Increasing focus on waste-based and circular economy approaches

Growing interest in e-fuels and power-to-liquid technologies Potential of biogas and biomethane in decarbonizing natural gas grids

Challenges and Risks

The study also addresses major challenges facing the biofuels industry:



Feedstock availability and price volatility

Competition with electric vehicles in road transport

Sustainability concerns and indirect land use change Scaling up advanced biofuel technologies

Company Profiles (Total - 221 Company Profiles)



BTG Bioliquids

Byogy Renewables

Caphenia

Cepsa

Enerkem

Electro-Active Technologies Inc.

Eni S.p.A.

Ensyn

FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation

Genecis Bioindustries

Gevo

Haldor Topsoe

HutanBio

Infinium Electrofuels

Kvasir Technologies

Lootah Biofuels

Neste

OMV

Opera Bioscience

Quantum Commodity Intelligence

Reverion GmbH

Steeper Energy

SunFire GmbH

Total

Vertus Energy

Viridos WasteFuel

