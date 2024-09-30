Top Russian, Iranian Leaders Due To Meet

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Top Russian and Iranian officials are expected to meet on further deepening cooperation in different sectors, a report said on Monday.

Russian Prime Mikhail Mishustin would arrive in Iran on an official visit and meet President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Citing a statement from the Russian government, TASS reported it would be Mishustin's maiden visit to Iran as prime minister.

The visiting premier is likely to discuss“the entire spectrum of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres”.

The two sides are interested in executed major joint projects in the fields of transport, industry, energy, education, as well as agriculture.

A face-to-face meeting between the presidents of the two countries is expected at the BRICS summit in Kazan city in October.

Russia and Iran are working on the full launch of the North-South International Transport Corridor, aimed at linking the Baltic coast and the Indian Ocean via a direct rail route.

PAN Monitor/mud





Views: 0