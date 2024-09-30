Ecuador’S 2025 Presidential Race Draws Six Contenders As Deadline Approaches

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's landscape buzzes with activity as six presidential candidates have officially registered for the 2025 general elections.



The National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed these registrations ahead of the October 2 deadline.



Current President Daniel Noboa seeks reelection, partnering with vice-presidential candidate María José Pinto under the ruling National Action Movement.



Noboa, a 36-year-old businessman and politician, assumed office in November 2023 for an 18-month term.



His presidency followed the early departure of Guillermo Lasso, who dissolved the National Assembly amid political turmoil. The upcoming elections will determine leadership for the next four years.



Among the notable contenders are Francesco Tabacchi from the Creating Opportunities Movement and Jimmy Jairala from the Democratic Center.







These candidates, along with Noboa, have garnered significant attention in the political arena.



The election could potentially feature 16 presidential hopefuls, marking a record number of candidates in recent Ecuadorian history.



Over 13.7 million voters, both within Ecuador and abroad, will participate in this crucial election.



They will choose not only the president and vice president but also 151 assembly members and five representatives to the Andean Parliament.

The CNE reported that out of 584 lists proclaimed in primary elections, only 134 have requested official registration.



The campaign period is set to run from January 5 to February 6, 2025, with a presidential debate scheduled for January 19.



Ecuador's electoral system requires a presidential candidate to secure 40% of the votes and maintain a 10-point lead over the runner-up to win in the first round. If these conditions are not met, a second round will take place on April 13.



This election represents a critical juncture for Ecuador, offering voters a diverse range of candidates and political visions for the nation's future.



As the registration deadline approaches, the country anticipates a vibrant and competitive electoral process.

