Hurricane Helene Kills At Least 90 People In Six US Southeast States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The number of hurricane Helene deaths climbed to 90 across the Southeast as authorities rushed to airdrop supplies, restore power and clear roads after massive rains left people stranded and without shelter.

CNN stated late Sunday that deaths have been reported in six states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Officials reported that in North Carolina, where at least 30 people have died, received about 600 missing persons reports through an form, according to CNN.

Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper said the death toll is expected to increase, adding while supplies have been deployed, at least 280 roads are still closed throughout the state, making it hard for officials to get them into areas in need.

Cooper urged people to stay home and empty the roads for emergency vehicles to reach areas in need, noting that more than 50 rescue teams are spread around the state.

The storm crashed ashore in Florida's Big Bend area on Thursday night as a dangerous Category 4 storm. (end)

