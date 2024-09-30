Nasrallah's Body Retrieved Intact Will Burial Take Place In Najaf?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Beirut- The body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from where he was assassinated by Israeli on Friday, reports said on Sunday.

Sayyed's body was found“intact” in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh – where senior members of Hezbollah had gathered, according to medical and security sources.

He was found with no direct wounds and is believed to have died from the blunt trauma of the explosion.

Israel used at least 15 US-made BLU-109 bombs with JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) guidance kits, weighing 2,000-pounds to kill Sayyed Nasrallah, a report in the New York Times claimed.

The claim was based on the analysis of a video published by the Israeli military on Telegram where F-15i fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force's 69th Squadron were seen taking off from the Hatzerim Airbase to carry out Nasrallah's assassination.

Hezbollah described him as a“brave martyr” in the statement confirming his death on Saturday.

“His eminence the Sayyed, the leader of the Resistance, the pious servant of God, has passed on to God as a great leader, a brave martyr, joining the martyrs of Karbala...on the path of prophets,” the statement issued by Hezbollah said.

Hezbollah extended its condolences to the Islamic nation and the steadfast people of Lebanon, and all the free and oppressed people of the world, congratulating Sayyed Hassan on achieving the greatest of divine gifts, through which he was granted his greatest wish, that of a martyr on the path of Palestine and al-Quds.

In the statement, Hezbollah's leadership promised Sayyed Nasrallah,“our greatest, holiest, and most beloved leader in our path filled with martyrs and sacrifice, to continue its struggle against the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its honorable, resilient people.”

While confirming Nasrallah's demise on Saturday Hezbollah has so far not given any additional details about the circumstances or when and where his funeral might be held.



Rumors circulating on social media suggesting that the funeral of Hezbollah leader would take place on Monday, September 30 were called false by Lebanese media. Media said the date for the funeral has not yet been determined. An unconfirmed media report quoting family members said Sayyed Nasrallah has made a will to be buried in the holy city of Najaf, the resting place of Imam Ali in Iraq.