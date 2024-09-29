Qatar Real Estate Forum Aims To Showcase Innovation In Realty Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Qatar Forum aims to foster growth, innovation, and strategic collaboration within Qatar's real estate sector by leveraging the country's rapidly developing economy.

Addressing a press conference, the President of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli revealed the details of the real estate forum. The event will be held under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani from October 13 to 15 ,2024, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Highlighting the exceptional edition, held in partnership with Cityscape under the theme 'Aqarat's Future', Al Obaidli noted that the forum marks a milestone in the development of Qatar's real estate sector. It represents a collective ambition to promote growth, innovation, and transparency in this vital industry.

Speaking about the potential of Qatar's real estate market, Engineer Al Obaidli said,“The real estate sector is one of the key pillars of Qatar's comprehensive economic development, actively supporting infrastructure development, offering diverse investment opportunities, and promoting sustainable economic growth. The sector plays a vital role in achieving the goals of economic diversification and reducing reliance on natural resources, in line with the objectives of the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

He added,“This year we expect from this real estate forum together with Cityscape more than 10,000 visitors. We also have key speakers, leaders, decision-makers, experts, and panelists from around the world participating in the event.”

Replying to a query by The Peninsula during the event, Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli highlighted the importance of ministerial collaboration for the success of the real estate forum. “It is a key pillar for any investment to have ministerial cooperation. This is the one of the fundamental reason for the Real Estate and Regulatory Authority to be created, to be a focal point that cooperates and coordinates with all the ministries,” he said.

It is one single window for the investor to approach and facilitate all of the requirements that the investor needs through this authority, he added.

The event will feature specialised workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with influential figures in the real estate sector. It will offer a unique platform for investors and developers to explore available opportunities and build partnerships that will shape the future of real estate in Qatar and the region.

On his part, Fahad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, CEO of Al Rayan Bank, said,“Our support for this initiative stems from our deep belief in the role of the real estate sector in achieving Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims to build a diversified and sustainable economy.”

Dr. Khalifa AI Salahi AI Yafei, Qatar Finance and Business Academy CEO, stated:“The second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum provides an interactive platform that brings together experts and specialists in the real estate sector. In this context, we will offer a series of workshops on various specialized topics, while also shedding light on key challenges and discussing the latest trends and innovations in this essential sector.”

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari said,“Msheireb Properties is proud to be part of this forum that aligns with our vision for sustainable urban development. This event brings together the visionaries and decision-makers who are shaping thefuture of Qatar's cities, much like we've done with Msheireb Downtown Doha. Our development exemplifies how we can create smart, sustainable urban spaces that honour our rich cultural heritage while embracing cutting-edge innovation. Events like this are crucial for fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices that drive our industry forward. We're eager to share ourinsights, learn from our peers, and explore new opportunities that support Qatar's ambitious national vision.”

Engineer Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, expressed his pride in the company'sPlatinum sponsorship of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, stating:“We at Qatari Diar are proud to serve as a Platinum sponsor for the second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, an event that represents a significant platform for supporting and promoting a growth and innovation-driven environment within the real estate investment sector. Such forums play a vital role in enhancing the investment landscape in the country and contribute to efforts aimed at achieving sustainability and economic prosperity.”

Engineer Ahmad Mohammed Al Tayeb, CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group; Sheikh Jabr bin Mansour bin Jabr Al Thani, Chairman of GMG Holding; Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Executive Vice President of Al Waab City; Yousef Fakhro, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Qatar Financial Center also reaffirmed the importance of being part of the significant event in line the country's national vision.

Several sponsorship agreements were signed during the press conference with leading companies that will support the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2024. The sponsors include: Al Rayan Bank (Platinum sponsor), Barwa Real Estate Group (Platinum sponsor), Qatari Diar (Platinum sponsor), Msheireb Properties (Platinum sponsor), GMG Holding (Gold sponsor), United Development Company (Gold sponsor), Al Waab City (Gold sponsor), Qatar Financial Center (Academic sponsor), Qatar Finance and Business Academy (Academic sponsor), Majhar Platform (Media sponsor), Aradi Platform (Media sponsor), Business Class (Media sponsor), Ooredoo (Official Telecommunications partner), Qetaifan Projects (Hospitality sponsor).