Cabinet Endorses 2024 Government Leaders Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Saturday approved the 2024 leaders bylaw that establishes a comprehensive framework for managing and empowering public sector leaders.

The decision, which is in line with the objectives outlined in the roadmap for modernising the public sector, aims to create a supportive environment for the development of future leaders who demonstrate exceptional performance and leadership potential, a Prime statement said.

This will be achieved through targeted in their training, qualifications and diverse experience to meet the demands of occupying leadership positions.

Under the new bylaw, all positions in the second group of the senior category will be subject to performance assessment standards, which will include indicators set annually, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the 2024 amendments to the cultural centres bylaw, which aim at facilitating the licensing procedures for operating cultural centres.

The new amendments abolish the licensing procedures formerly granted by the Ministry of Education, which will be maintain its roles in monitoring and inspecting on the cultural centres under regulations issued by the minister, according to the statement.

The Cabinet also endorsed the validating reasons for the draft amendments to the administrative organization bylaw of the Ministry of Social Development for the year 2024 and referred it to the Legislative and Opinion Bureau for necessary procedure.