Zelensky Reacts To Putin's Latest Nuclear Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is not the first time that Russian leader Vladimir has scared the world with the possible use of nuclear weapons, but“no one knows what is in his head.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Fox News following a meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Ukrinform reports.

“He [Putin] can use nuclear weapons against any country at any time. Or not. I am not sure that he will do it. I'm not sure... I'm sharing with you what I think, but I'm not Putin, thank God,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that he could not know exactly what the intentions of the Russian leader were.

“Because he is not always adequate, because no adequate person can just come to Ukraine and do what he did. I think he loves his life and the way he manages the lives of others. That's why I think he should be afraid to use nuclear weapons,” the President said.

., Russianblackmail, harbingers of aggression

As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence, Putin announced that he had clarified the definition of the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia . The clarifications, in particular, relate to the expansion of the category of states and military alliances against which Russia exercises nuclear deterrence. The list of military threats that can be neutralized by nuclear weapons was also supplemented.

The EU has stated that Putin's new threats to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear countries will not change the EU's position on continuing to support Ukraine.

In turn, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the Kremlin had adjusted its nuclear weapons doctrine to intimidate Ukraine's allies, and that it should not be intimidated.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Putin's actions absolutely irresponsible.