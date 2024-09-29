Enemy Shells Two Villages In Kherson Region - Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka and Mykilske in the Kherson region.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“A 73-year-old man who came under Russian fire in the village of Mykilske was hospitalized. He has a mine-blast injury and a shin injury. Doctors are examining him further,” the regional administration said.

In addition, a resident of Bilozerka was as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone.

Russian troops fired 31 times at border ofregion at night and in morning

“The 56-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. Doctors provided her with medical aid on the spot, the victim refused to be hospitalized,” the RMA said.

As reported, on the afternoon of September 29, Russian troops fired on Blahovishchenske in Kherson region , wounding a man.

The photo is illustrative