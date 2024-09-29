Woman Killed, Man Wounded In Nikopol As Result Of Russian Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, on September 29, Russian troops struck Nikopol district with heavy artillery and drones, killing a woman and wounding a man.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Nikopol district experienced more than ten attacks per day. The enemy fired on local settlements with heavy artillery. He also used kamikaze drones. In Nikopol , during the evening shelling, Russians killed an 80-year-old woman. Her husband was also injured. He was hospitalized,” the statement reads.
According to Lysak, the area is still being examined.
“A multi-storey building is among the damaged buildings. A tractor and a car were damaged in Marhanets community,” said the head of the administration.
The Pokrovsk community also suffered considerable damage as a result of shelling.
“Three local houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged by Russian artillery shells. They hit a garage, a car, a moped, fences, and power lines. It was also loud in Myrovska community,” noted Lysak.
As reported, in the evening of September 27, two people were injured in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of artillery shelling.
Photo: Telegram Sergey Lysak
