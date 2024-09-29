Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij reaffirmed, Sunday, Kuwait's firm commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

This came in a speech delivered by Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah during a meeting organized by the of Foreign Affairs with leaders of educational and academic institutions.

She said that Kuwait is keen to implement international human rights recommendations, as the meeting aims to raise awareness, build capacities, and educate the public on these important issues.

Representatives from several entities participated in the meeting, including Ali Al-Sabah Military College, Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, the Civil Service Commission, and Kuwait University.

The meeting is part of a series organized by Foreign Affairs Ministry, aimed at preparing comprehensive reports reflecting national efforts and enhancing the role of academic institutions in promoting human rights. (end)

