Algeria, Niger Discuss Enhancing Energy Cooperation

Algiers: Algerian of and Mines Mohamed Arkab discussed today with the Minister of Oil of the Republic of Niger, Sahabi Oumarou opportunities to enhance cooperation relations between the two countries in the energy sector.

During their meeting in Algiers, the two sides also discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in the areas of refining and petrochemicals, in addition to the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as upgrading local energy content.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the strategic project for the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) and emphasized the continuation of coordination meetings to examine various aspects of the project, as well as the implementation of the decisions taken during the meetings that brought together the three ministers responsible for hydrocarbons in Algeria, Niger, and Nigeria.