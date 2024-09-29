Turkish rider Razgatlioglu achieves second-place finish in Aragon

(MENAFN) Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu achieved an impressive second-place finish on Saturday at the Aragon round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship, marking a remarkable return to racing following a serious crash earlier this month. On September 6, during free practice at the Magny-Cours circuit in France, Razgatlioglu collided with a safety barrier, which cast doubt on his ability to compete in the upcoming races. Shaun Muir, his team principal at ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK, had indicated that Razgatlioglu's chances of racing in Spain were a precarious "50-50."



The event at the MotorLand Aragón circuit was not without its challenges, as it experienced two restarts due to incidents involving other riders. British rider Sam Lowes crashed, while Nicolo Bulega from Aruba.it Racing – Ducati suffered an engine failure that forced him to withdraw. Bulega, who is Razgatlioglu’s closest competitor in the championship standings, was a significant presence to consider, adding to the pressure for Razgatlioglu as he aimed to secure valuable points.



Despite his past struggles at Aragon, where he has yet to secure a win, Razgatlioglu's strong performance in this race allowed him to increase his points total to 385, widening his lead over Bulega to 33 points in the championship. This result not only bolstered his standings but also reinforced his determination to perform at his best moving forward. In an interview with Anadolu Agency prior to the race, he expressed his competitive spirit, stating, "We are back, but we need to tie it with a strong comeback. I don’t like normal comebacks. When I go out on that track, I always fight for first place. I will do my best without giving up."



Looking ahead, Razgatlioglu is set to participate in Sunday’s main race featuring the Tissot Superpole, where he will aim to further solidify his position in the championship as the season approaches its conclusion with only two rounds remaining. His resilience and commitment to excellence will be crucial as he seeks to maintain his lead and ultimately strive for the championship title.

