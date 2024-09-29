Iran, South Africa highlight enlarging of energy collaboration

(MENAFN) Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi and South African Minister of Mineral Resources along with Energy Samson Gwede Mantashe highlighted the enlarging of energy collaboration among both nations.



In a gathering on the offshoots of the BRICS energy ministers’ meeting in Moscow, Russia, both parties emphasized the improvement of partnership within the framework of this alliance in addition to the enhancement of two-sided partnership in the energy sector.



Pointing to Iran’s abilities and capabilities in the energy field, the Iranian minister noted in this meeting: "We are ready to share these technical and specialized capacities with BRICS member countries, including South Africa."



In this event, which was conducted in the attendance of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and members of the delegations of both states, the two ministers stressed the enlarging of two-sided collaboration in the field of using the knowledge and expertise of Iranian engineers in the South African electricity industry.



Both sides also talked over the partnership in the advancing of the electricity generation and consumption chain, the trade of skills in the field of utilizing renewable and sustainable energy, containing solar and wind energy generation, in addition to the employment of advanced technologies.

