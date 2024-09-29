(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden and his team have expressed skepticism regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed 'victory plan,' particularly in light of Zelensky's recent offensive into Russia’s Kursk Region. This move has raised alarms about its potential impact on the long-term dynamics of the ongoing conflict, according to a report from Politico.



Zelensky presented his plan during a visit to the U.S., which reportedly outlines four key points: the continuation of military operations in Kursk, requests for NATO-style security guarantees, the provision of advanced weaponry, and increased international financial aid. However, Biden and his advisors are “somewhat dubious” about the feasibility and implications of these proposals. Concerns have been voiced regarding the decision to launch the offensive, which may have diverted attention and resources from critical front lines in Donetsk.



The hesitance to fully support Zelensky's ambitions is evident, as neither Biden nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have approved Zelensky's urgent request for the use of Western weaponry for long-range strikes on Russian soil. This sentiment is echoed among other Western leaders, with sources indicating that the 'victory plan' lacks significant innovation and is viewed more as a “wish list” than a transformative strategy for the conflict. The lack of real surprises in the plan suggests that the West remains cautious about Ukraine's military direction and its implications for broader geopolitical stability.

