China declares formation of Global South ‘Friends of Peace’ platform

(MENAFN) China, alongside Brazil and other nations from the Global South, has announced the formation of a new initiative called the "Friends of Peace" platform, aimed at promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This announcement was made by Chinese Foreign Wang Yi during discussions with Celso Amorim, foreign policy adviser to Brazilian President Lula da Silva, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.



Wang Yi emphasized that the "Friends of Peace" initiative would be established shortly to facilitate inclusive dialogue concerning the Ukraine crisis. He described it as an open platform that aims to provide an objective and rational perspective on the conflict, with the intent to play a constructive role in achieving a political settlement. Wang expressed that this initiative should be welcomed by the international community for its potential to foster constructive dialogue.



Amorim highlighted the "great significance" of the recently reached "six-point consensus" between China and Brazil regarding the Ukraine crisis. He reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to collaborating with China within the "Friends of Peace" framework to build consensus and promote de-escalation efforts.



Back in May, Beijing and Brasilia jointly developed a six-point plan designed to halt the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. This plan includes proposals for a ceasefire along existing front lines, emphasizes negotiations as the only viable path to resolving the conflict, and calls for a peace conference supported by both Moscow and Kiev.



As the world watches the developments in Ukraine, the "Friends of Peace" initiative may serve as a significant diplomatic effort, showcasing the role of emerging powers in international conflict resolution and the quest for peace in a highly polarized geopolitical landscape.

