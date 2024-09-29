Iran, Tajikistan emphasize eagerness to enhance energy partnership

(MENAFN) High-ranking energy representatives of Iran and Tajikistan have emphasized their eagerness to enhance energy relations among both nations, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad explored methods of growing joint collaboration with Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma in a conference held in Tehran on Wednesday.



Addressing the gathering, Paknejad stated that qualified Iranian firms are braced to join Tajikistan and Central Asian oil industry’s exploration and production operations.



Pointing to the cultural, language, civilizational, as well as historical similarities of both nations of Iran and Tajikistan, the oil minister stated that growing financial ties with the welcoming and supportive nation of Tajikistan, specifically in the energy market, is of major significance.



Paknejad went on to say that several operative efforts have been taken so far for enlarging financial ties with Tajikistan which is expected to be boosted in the coming years.



In another statement, the official mentioned that Iranian exploration and production firms, equipped with advanced capabilities are poised to join oil and gas market of Tajikistan and Central Asia.



Juma for his side highlighted improving two-sided financial partnership, mainly in the oil and gas sector, stating: “In 2023, the ceiling of trade exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan reached 300 million dollars, and based on forecasts, it seems that this figure will increase by 60 percent in the current year.”

