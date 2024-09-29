Lebanese Parliament Speaker voices strong criticism of Israeli Premier

(MENAFN) Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has voiced strong criticism of Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of deceiving the public and withdrawing support for a proposed ceasefire initiative. In a recent interview with Urien Le Jour, Berri stressed the urgent need for a 21-day ceasefire that would include both Lebanon and Gaza, asserting that the people of Gaza cannot be abandoned during the ongoing conflict.



To address the escalating tensions, Berri has introduced a detailed initiative aimed at reducing hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and reopening channels for negotiation. This proposal combines elements from both American and French diplomatic efforts, notably integrating recommendations from U.S. envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, alongside previous proposals put forth by France, as reported by Sky News Arabia.



The key elements of this initiative call for an initial four-week truce that would suspend military operations between the warring parties. This temporary ceasefire is designed to lead to a more lasting peace, with provisions for reconstruction efforts and the safe repatriation of displaced individuals.



Following this initial phase, Berri’s plan includes a strategy for delineating the land border between Lebanon and Israel, enhancing the capabilities of the Lebanese army to oversee border activities, and ensuring that Hezbollah refrains from any military operations. This multi-faceted approach aims to reach an agreement acceptable to the majority of stakeholders, thereby facilitating the implementation of United Nations Resolution 1701, which advocates for an end to hostilities and the establishment of peace in the region.



However, sources involved in the ceasefire discussions have pointed out a significant hurdle: no Lebanese entity currently has the clout to exert pressure on Hezbollah. While suggestions and proposals can be made, actual pressure on the group is deemed unachievable, highlighting the intricate political landscape in Lebanon. Berri's initiative thus represents a strategic attempt to promote dialogue and alleviate rising tensions, aiming for a path toward stability in a highly volatile region.

