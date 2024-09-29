(MENAFN) A series of targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut unfolded yesterday, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure. Dozens of Lebanese citizens were reported killed and as these left a trail of devastation throughout the region.



In a shocking development, Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, along with several other leaders, attributing their deaths to a coordinated assault by Israeli forces. Concurrently, Israeli reported that the Israeli military has instituted a siege on Lebanon.



During a press conference in Beirut, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abyad delivered a sobering update on the ongoing conflict. He stated that since hostilities erupted between Israeli forces and Hezbollah last October, a total of 1,640 martyrs have been documented, which includes 104 children and 194 women, alongside 8,408 reported injuries.



Al-Abyad noted that, as of yesterday afternoon, there had been an increase of 11 martyrs and 108 injuries since Friday. He elaborated that between October 8 and September 15, there were 610 recorded martyrs, including 38 women and 17 children, with 2,056 injuries reported during that timeframe.



Furthermore, he indicated that from September 16—just two days prior to a series of explosions affecting communication equipment across Lebanon—until September 27, an additional 1,030 martyrs were registered, comprising 156 women and 87 children, alongside 6,352 injuries.



Concluding his remarks, Al-Abyad raised concerns about missing individuals and those believed to be trapped under rubble, underscoring the urgent humanitarian crisis that Lebanon is currently facing.

