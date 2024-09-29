Cambodia Offers Free Bus Services For Pchum Ben Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Sep 29 (IANS) Cambodia on Sunday began to provide free bus service to people to their hometowns for the Pchum Ben festival, or the Ancestor's Day, which will be celebrated from October 1 to 3.

Phnom Penh Municipal Governor Khuong Sreng said that on the advice of Cambodian Prime Hun Manet, a total of 653 buses have been arranged to give free rides to anyone travelling from the capital Phnom Penh to their hometowns and vice versa, starting from September 29 to October 4, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The free bus services aim to facilitate people's to their hometowns and to prevent private bus companies and taxi drivers from increasing fees during the holiday," he said during a visit to a bus station on Sunday.

Sreng said the free rides would help reduce travel costs for the public, especially migrant workers, during the festival.

Pchum Ben festival is the second biggest celebration for Cambodian people after the Khmer Lunar New Year.

During the holiday, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers leave the capital for their hometowns in various provinces across the Southeast Asian country.