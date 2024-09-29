Five Nations Open Doors To Brazilian Farm Products

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has secured new export opportunities in five countries, with Angola and South Korea opening their markets to Brazilian yerba mate.



Russia has authorized the entry of sheep embryos from Brazil. The United Kingdom and Mexico have approved imports of Brazilian DDGs, a corn ethanol byproduct.



Mexico will also Brazilian hay flour and pellets for animal feed. The Brazilian Ministries of and Foreign Affairs MRE jointly announced these developments.



They received sanitary approvals on Friday, marking a significant expansion of Brazil's agricultural export reach.



These market openings are expected to boost trade flows with these important destinations.







The approvals reflect international confidence in Brazil's sanitary control system. They also underscore the country's growing influence in the global agricultural market.



Brazil's ability to meet diverse international standards highlights its agricultural sector's competitiveness.



Angola, South Korea, Mexico, and the United Kingdom have also approved imports of dried clove flowers and coconut fiber from Brazil.



These products find applications in construction and manufacturing industries. This diversification of exports demonstrates Brazil's versatility in meeting various market demands.



Brazil's agricultural export success continues to grow. The country has achieved 138 market openings for agricultural products this year alone.



Since 2023, Brazil has secured 216 new market opportunities for its agricultural goods. This trend indicates Brazil's strengthening position in the global food and agriculture trade.



These developments promise to enhance Brazil's economic ties with the five countries. They also reinforce Brazil's status as a major player in the international agricultural market.

