7 Labourers Killed In Balochistan Attack

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Seven labourers have been killed in an attack of in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said on Sunday.

The attack occurred late Saturday night when the militants stormed an under-construction house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town.

At least seven labourers from the Multan district of Punjab were killed, police said. The workers were sleeping in one room of the building under construction.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Shehbaz Sharif denounced the killings and ordered the authorities to bring the attackers to justice.

Sharif sought a report from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and promised all possible measures to banish such killings from the country.

The victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in their death, according to a hospital official, who said one wounded labourer was under treatment.

