Senior Leader Of BNP-M Shot Dead In Quetta

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A senior leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has been gunned down in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province.

Agha Khalid Shah was shot dead and his cousin wounded by unidentified attackers in the overnight shooting, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Armed motorcyclists opened fire on the BNP-M leader and his relative in the Killi Geo area on Kirani Road. Both were wounded.

“Agha Khalid Shah and his cousin were both critically in the attack,” a official told the daily. They were taken to the Quetta Civil Hospital, where Shah succumbed to his wounds.

The assailants escaped immediately after the shooting. The injured man, identified as Gharib Shah, remains hospitalised.

Shah was a senior BNP-M figure and a member of the party's central committee. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

mud

Views: 0