Indonesian FM Urges UN To Act On Middle East Conflicts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

United Nations: "Inaction means complicity," said Indonesian Foreign Retno Marsudi on Saturday at the ongoing 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, urging the world body to fulfill its obligations in dealing with the Mideast conflict.

Indonesia cannot "sit back and relax" in the face of the injustice committed against the people of Palestine, said Marsudi.

"As I speak now, more than 41,000 people in Gaza have been killed, and the situation in the West and Lebanon is deteriorating," she stated.

On Friday, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in New York to address the assembly, Israel conducted unprecedented massive air attacks on Beirut, she said.

Underscoring the need to pressure Israel toward a political solution, she said that the Security Council must act to immediately stop Israel from blatantly violating international law.