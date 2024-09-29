Abdulrazak Gurnah Applauds South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel

(MENAFN) Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah praised the South African for its decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Speaking at the 2024 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, the Tanzanian-born British novelist emphasized that South Africa’s actions have amplified global condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza.



Gurnah acknowledged the limitations of rulings, stating, “The court’s ruling and its warrants will only be more words,” emphasizing that words alone cannot resolve injustices, rebuild infrastructure, or end detentions. However, he highlighted the importance of shared humanity and collective experiences, urging a commitment to justice and environmental care.



South Africa initiated the ICJ case in late 2023, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention amid ongoing bombings in Gaza since October.



