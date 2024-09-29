Russian Strikes Sumy Hospital, Claim Nine Lives

(MENAFN) Kyiv, Ukraine: Russian on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy resulted in nine fatalities on Saturday, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn Moscow for "waging war on hospitals".



Sumy is located near Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv initiated a surprise offensive on August 6, partly to establish a "buffer zone" within Russia. Zelensky reported via Telegram that Shahed drones targeted one of the city's hospitals, with regional authorities confirming the death toll of nine and twelve injuries, including a nurse.

This attack comes as Zelensky urges Western allies to provide long-range precision weapons for strikes deep inside Russia. He stated, "Everyone in the world who speaks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting. They are waging war on hospitals, civilian facilities, and people's lives".



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal described the assault as "more evidence of Russia's war crimes." Zelensky shared images of smoke rising from the hospital, showing rescuers carrying patients and attending to injured officers.



On Saturday morning, three drones targeted the regional capital, with two striking the hospital. A first attack was followed by a second approximately an hour later, seemingly aimed at maximizing casualties during rescue efforts. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko noted that the initial strike caused one death and significant damage, stating, "During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again".





