Huateng Pharma to Exhibit at CPhI Milan 2024

Huateng Pharma, a leading supplier of PEG derivatives and trusted CDMO partner, is thrilled to announce its participation in CPhI Worldwide 2024, scheduled for October 14-16 in Milan, Italy. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #3F81, where the Huateng team will present its innovative capabilities in GMP-grade PEG derivative production, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, and fine chemicals.

Sonia Lee, Business Development Manager at Huateng Pharma, extends an invitation to CPhI attendees: "We are excited to showcase our capabilities at CPhI Milan. Huateng Pharma is committed to delivering top-quality CDMO services and GMP-grade PEG derivatives globally. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and discussing how we can meet your specific needs. Visit us at booth #3F81 to discover how our solutions can enhance your business."

Innovative Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Huateng Pharma specializes in PEG derivatives, offering quantities from gram-level supply to large-scale production of up to 100 kilograms, all adhering to strict GMP standards. These derivatives play a crucial role in drug formulation and delivery systems in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The company also provides top-tier CDMO services, supporting clients through every phase of development, ensuring that their unique manufacturing needs are met with precision and efficiency.

Cutting-Edge Facilities

Huateng Pharma boasts advanced facilities, including a 7,000-square-meter R&D center and a 34,000-square-meter production base, featuring four independent multi-functional production units and three GMP-standard workshops. With a team of over 160 chemists and more than 800 pieces of high-performance equipment, Huateng Pharma is equipped to scale operations from pilot development to full-scale production, achieving an annual capacity of over 1,000 tons across various product lines.

The integration of sophisticated systems like DCS (Distributed Control System) and SIS (Safety Instrumented Systems) allows for real-time data monitoring and smooth transitions from development to large-scale manufacturing, ensuring high reliability and efficiency.





Contact Information

Huateng Pharma

Email: ...

Website: us.huatengsci







