Hezbollah drone director gets murdered in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it conducted an in Beirut, allegedly killing Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone command. Known as Abu Saleh, Srur was reportedly located in the Dahiyeh suburb, an area that has faced repeated Israeli bombardments since the beginning of the week. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) described him as responsible for overseeing Hezbollah's drone operations, cruise missile initiatives, and air defense strategies.



While the IDF confirmed Srur's death in the airstrike, a Lebanese security source with ties to Hezbollah indicated to AFP that the outcome for Abu Saleh remains "unclear." The Lebanese Health Ministry has acknowledged the loss of two lives during the bombing but has not disclosed their identities.



According to Israeli sources, Srur played a pivotal role in Hezbollah’s drone manufacturing efforts within Lebanon. Prior to this role, he was associated with the group’s operations in Yemen, collaborating with Houthi forces on drone and missile technology. The recent strike marks the continuation of Israel's aggressive strategy, having already targeted and eliminated at least three high-ranking Hezbollah commanders since last Friday, including Ibrahim Aqil, Ahmed Wahbi, and Ibrahim Qubaisi.



This development highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and Israel's commitment to disrupting Hezbollah's military capabilities, particularly in the realm of drone warfare.

