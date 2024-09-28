Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
9/28/2024 8:07:38 PM
KUWAIT - Kuwait Foreign Ministry urged all Kuwaiti citizens in Lebanon to leave its territory immediately.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Justice Dr. Mohammed Al-Wasmi announced the success of the "Bader Weyana" project, implemented by the Public Authority for Minors Affairs (PAMA).
KUWAIT - Acting Chief of Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Lieutenant General Khaled Fahad said that there would be new requirements on investment buildings as a step to further prevent fires.
RIYADH - The Saudi Exports Development Authority is scheduled to begin a Promotion campaign in the neighboring State of Kuwait themed "one country" from September 29 until October 1.
JEDDAH - Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed Saudi Arabia launching of the international alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution.
BEIRUT - Lebanese Minister of Health Dr. Firas Al-Abyad declared that the death toll suffered by the nation since October 8 has reached 1,640 fatalities.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Hezbollah party declared that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had been killed.
ISLAMABAD - At least six people lost their lives while eight others received injuries as a chartered helicopter of a petroleum company carrying foreigners crashed in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. (end) ibi
