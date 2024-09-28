Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait Foreign urged all Kuwaiti citizens in Lebanon to leave its territory immediately.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's of Justice Dr. Mohammed Al-Wasmi announced the success of the "Bader Weyana" project, implemented by the Public Authority for Minors Affairs (PAMA).

KUWAIT - Acting Chief of Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Lieutenant General Khaled Fahad said that there would be new requirements on buildings as a step to further prevent fires.

RIYADH - The Saudi Exports Development Authority is scheduled to begin a campaign in the neighboring State of Kuwait themed "one country" from September 29 until October 1.

JEDDAH - Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed Saudi Arabia launching of the international alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution.

BEIRUT - Lebanese Minister of Health Dr. Firas Al-Abyad declared that the death toll suffered by the nation since October 8 has reached 1,640 fatalities.

BEIRUT - The Lebanese Hezbollah party declared that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had been killed.

ISLAMABAD - At least six people lost their lives while eight others received injuries as a chartered helicopter of a petroleum company carrying foreigners crashed in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. (end) ibi

