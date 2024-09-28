Nasrallah Assassinated: Spontaneous Protests, Shutdowns In Many Areas

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was popular in Kashmir for his resistance against the American-Israeli agenda in the Middle East triggered widespread protests and spontaneous shutdowns across many areas including Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar.

People took to the streets in protest, expressing their grief and anger soon after Hezbollah confirmed his death. In Shia-dominated areas, shopkeepers downed their shutters as a mark of spontaneous protest.

Large demonstrations were reported from Budgam town and surrounding areas, Narbal, Pattan and dozens of localities in North Kashmir. Similar reports were received from Sonawari in Bandipore district.

In Srinagar Lal-Bazar, Bagwanpora, Alamgiribazar, Bemina, Shalimar and other areas witnessed large protests till late hours Saturday. Men, women and children were out in the streets mourning the loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Protestors chanted pro-resistance slogans, demanding an end to Israel aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My heart is broken; it is such a black day. He was one of the few resistance forces in the Middle East who fought for the oppressed. I am shattered, and I feel like my back has been broken,” said Tabish Abbas, a protestor from Zadibal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another protestor, Fazil Hussain, who joined the protest upon hearing the news, said,“I adored him as my role model. I just heard that Nasrallah has been martyred, and I couldn't stay home. I had to be part of the protest.”

Hundreds of women also joined the protest demonstrations. Shaafia, a participant, described her feelings:

“I am yet to reconcile with what has happened. I am in a state of shock and despair, and I feel short of words to describe my feelings. It feels like all the resistance leadership in the Middle East has been eliminated.”

Addressing a late night protest march in Budgam Member

Parliament

Aga Syed

Ruhullah

said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was accused of being hiding somewhere in Iran or elsewhere but due to his martyrdom he proved the values he had for himself and same for others as well.

“He sacrificed his own son for the sake of the resistance, then he called for participation in the resistance, he

attained the martyrdom

in the path of resistance, may we all meet the same fate as Nasrallah.”

Political Leaders Call Off Campaigns

The assassination also led to the cancellation of political campaigns across Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), announced on her X account,“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance.”

NC candidate for Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone, also canceled his campaign, stating,“Our programs for tomorrow are canceled over the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Our hearts are ripped.”

Ruhullah also canceled his campaign while on his way to Rafiabad. He posted on X,“Dear brothers in Rafiabad, I was on my way towards you and to be with you there. I had to call off my campaign because of a great tragedy that occurred. I am extremely sorry, and please forgive me for not being able to come. I am indebted to you all for this love. I will be there soon, InshaAllah.”

Molvi Imran Raza Ansari, the People's Conference leader and candidate for the Pattan constituency, similarly called off his campaign, urging his supporters to stop playing music and pay respect to the late Lebanese leader.“Nasrallah fought for the poor and the oppressed, and his assassination is a big loss to the resistance front,” Imran said.

NC's candidate for Pattan constituency Riyaz Bedar organised a funeral prayer in absentia for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at Bedar House in Pattan.

Tributes Pour In

Condolences and tributes poured in from various leaders. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's head priest

took to microblogging site 'X'

(formerly Twitter)

posting a picture of Hassan Nasrallah with a caption“Martyrs don't die; they continue to live in our hearts as an inspiration.” Dr. Sameer Siddiqui, a noted scholar from

South Kashmir, described Sayyed Nasrallah as someone who aided in God's mission, saying,“He went towards the mercy of God. To Him we belong, and to Him we shall return.”