Orphanage Chief Suspended Pending Probe Into Systemic Child Abuse

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Until the investigation into child abuse is over, the head of an educational and rehabilitation facility for vulnerable children in Lviv region shall remain suspended.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"As regards the statement of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, that the law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings based on the reports of female students of an educational and rehabilitation institution in Lviv region of the alleged acts of violence committed against them by the director, law enforcers and experts from the specialized department of the Lviv Regional State Administration scrambled to the scene. The Administration fully supports the investigation," its head wrote.

According to Kozytskyi, the facility chief was suspended pending the investigation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, law enforcers initiated criminal proceedings based on reports by students of an educational and rehabilitation facility, located in Lviv region, of violence committed by the facility chief.