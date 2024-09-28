Mayank Yadav: The IPL 2024 Sensation Fast-Tracked Into India T20I Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) At just 21 years of age, Mayank Yadav made his Indian (IPL) debut in 2024, and it didn't take long for him to become the talk of the town. With raw speed, accuracy, and an aggressive demeanor on the field, Mayank emerged as one of the most promising fast bowlers India has produced in recent times. The promising start has now earned Mayank Yadav a maiden call-up to the India T20I squad as the selectors picked him in a new-look squad for a three-match series against Bangladesh.

Mayank Yadav's debut match in the IPL was nothing short of extraordinary. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Delhi-born pacer was handed the ball at a crucial moment in the game when Punjab seemed to have the chase under control. PBKS were cruising at 88 for no loss in 9 overs, with Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan putting on a masterclass opening partnership. With the odds against them, LSG skipper Nicholas Pooran threw the ball to the young pacer in what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to break the partnership.

In his first-ever IPL over, Yadav conceded 10 runs but made an immediate impact with his searing pace and aggressive bowling, unsettling the set batters. It was his second over, however, where the real magic began. Clocking speeds of over 150 kmph, Mayank bowled the fastest ball of the season-155.8 kmph, the second-fastest ever recorded by an Indian bowler after Umran Malik.

He claimed Jonny Bairstow's wicket in that very over and went on to dismantle Punjab's middle-order, finishing with superb figures of 3/27 in four overs. He also dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, sealing a victory that had seemed out of reach for Lucknow.

The match ended with LSG winning by 21 runs, an uncanny coincidence as Yadav himself was 21 years old. The cricketing world immediately stood up and took notice, with plaudits pouring in from around the globe.

Australian fast bowling legend Brett Lee tweeted,“India has just found its fastest bowler. Mayank Yadav, Raw pace. Very impressive.” Even Mayank's childhood hero, Dale Steyn, acknowledged his brilliance with a message of approval. The young pacer had truly arrived on the world stage.

Born in Delhi and raised in Motinagar, Mayank Yadav's journey into fast bowling was inspired by his father, Prabhu Yadav, who would often narrate stories about the legendary West Indian pacer Curtly Ambrose. These tales ignited a passion in Mayank to bowl fast, and as he grew up, he earned a reputation in Delhi's local cricket circles as a "sar pe maarne wala bowler"- the bowler who troubles batters with short-pitched deliveries aimed at their heads.

Mayank's raw talent caught the eye of several coaches, including the late Tarak Sinha, the celebrated coach who also mentored Rishabh Pant. Despite his abilities, Mayank never played for Delhi at the Under-14 or Under-16 levels. However, his undeniable talent eventually propelled him into the spotlight when he made his debut for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022.

This performance attracted the attention of LSG's former assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, and the franchise picked him up in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Although Mayank was bought by Lucknow in 2022, his IPL debut was delayed due to a series of unfortunate injuries. The young pacer struggled with a torn hamstring and missed the entire IPL 2023 season. Despite these setbacks, Mayank continued to impress in domestic cricket, cementing his place as one of Delhi's best bowlers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He also delivered impressive performances in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, where he picked up 12 wickets in five matches for North Zone, with an outstanding average of 17.58.

Mayank finally made his Ranji Trophy debut in December 2022 against Maharashtra. Despite the constant battle with injuries, his pace, accuracy, and ability to harass batsmen with fast, short deliveries kept him in the limelight.

What sets Mayank apart is not just his raw pace but his ability to bowl fast with precision. While many fast bowlers struggle to maintain accuracy at speeds of over 150 kmph, Mayank showed during his IPL debut that he has mastered this rare skill. His ability to attack both the stumps and the body of the batsman with relentless aggression has earned him comparisons with the great fast bowlers of the modern era.

As Nicholas Pooran said after the PBKS match,“He was truly inspiring. Bowling fast is one thing, but bowling fast with that accuracy is something special.”

This praise from his captain encapsulates the incredible potential Mayank possesses. Now, he could get a chance to showcase that potential on the international stage and translate it into a successful career.