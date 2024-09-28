EU Welcomes Libyan Agreement To Appoint Central Bank Governor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) welcomed the agreement to resolve the issue of chairing the Central of Libya.

In a statement on Saturday, the EU hailed the efforts of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to facilitate the agreement and encourage the parties to immediately implement its articles, calling the step an "important milestone."

The High Council of State of Libya and the Libyan parliament have set a timeline and standards to appoint a governor for the bank, a deputy governor and board members. (end)

