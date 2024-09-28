No Blackouts Scheduled In Ukraine For Saturday
9/28/2024 5:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No hourly power outage schedules are expected to apply on Saturday, September 28.
That's according to Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo , reports Ukrinform.
"On Saturday, no measures to limit electricity consumption are scheduled," the statement reads.
At the same time, the operator appealed to Ukrainians to switch on powerful electrical home appliances in within daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00, to keep the grid stable.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 27, Ukraine intends to import 8,567 MWh worth of electricity from the neighboring countries.
