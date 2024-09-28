Bengaluru's Taj West End Hotel Gets Bomb Threat Email

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) The Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru received a bomb threat through email on Saturday, triggering panic.

According to police, the email said that the bombs had been planted in the hotel and they would explode soon.

The jurisdictional High Grounds rushed to the spot to launch searches.

The personnel attached to the bomb detection squad and personnel from the fire force and emergency services rushed to the spot to carry out the search operation throughout the premises of the hotel. The dog squad was also pressed into service.

After a thorough check, the authorities declared that the bomb threat was a hoax. The High Grounds police have booked the case and launched an investigation into the case.

The police are now trying to track down the sender based on the IP address.

Last week, on September 18, a bomb threat email was sent to the Sainik School in Ashok Nagar locality in Bengaluru. The message stated that a bomb had been placed in the school. However, no bomb was found during the search operation. A case was registered at the Ashok Nagar police station.

The Cubbon Park Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a bomb hoax mail to the prestigious Bengaluru Club, Lavelle Road, on August 7.

The mail also mentioned many unrelated topics such as the names of Tamil Nadu's ruling party leaders. The police are conducting investigations.

Forty-four private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on December 1, 2023, via email.

The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises. The development had triggered panic and tension in the city.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made a special appeal to the parents stating that precautionary measures have been implemented, and there's no need for parents to panic.