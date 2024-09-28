More Than 450 Drug Packages Seized In Containers In Transit Through Panama
Anti-narcotics agents of the National Police located 13 packages containing 400 packages, presumably of illicit substances. The rectangular packages were wrapped in adhesive tape, according to the authorities. The police action took place during a raid on a container at the port of Balboa. The container came from Colombia, was in transit through Panama and had Belgium as its final destination. On Friday, it was also reported that 59 other rectangular packages, also wrapped in adhesive tape, were seized, which allegedly contained drugs. These were found inside a 40-foot cold container, coming from Peru, with final destination Belgium. Both cases were referred to the Drug Prosecutor's Office of the Public Ministry for the corresponding procedures.
