1980 -- The Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber issued a law-into-decree for full mobilization in cases of jitters in states' international relations or war flare-up.

1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with US President George Bush at the White House for the first time since start of the flagrant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.

1992 -- The of Commerce abd reopened Kuwait after a two-year hiatus due to the August 1990 Iraqi aggression.

2009 -- A delegation of Kuwaiti female parliamentarians participated in the IPU conference for the first time.

2016 -- Kuwait issued a draft law on health insurance for retired people.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti candidate Saud Al-Harbi won ALESCO's general director's post.

2020 -- The Cabinet stated that all people entering Kuwait must present a valid PCR test certificate, as part of the country's efforts to contain COVID-19.

2021 -- Dasman Diabetes Institute won a UN award on the best achievements in preventing non-enfectious diseases.

2022 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) signed an agreement with Europe's EasyJet aviation company to provide it with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). (end)

