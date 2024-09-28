Today In Kuwait's History
Date
9/28/2024 2:08:12 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) --
KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) --
1980 -- The Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a law-into-decree for full mobilization in cases of jitters in states' international relations or war flare-up.
1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with US President George Bush at the White House for the first time since start of the flagrant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.
1992 -- The Ministry of Commerce abd industry reopened Kuwait stock exchange after a two-year hiatus due to the August 1990 Iraqi aggression.
2009 -- A delegation of Kuwaiti female parliamentarians participated in the IPU conference for the first time.
2016 -- Kuwait issued a draft law on health insurance for retired people.
2017 -- The Kuwaiti candidate Saud Al-Harbi won ALESCO's general director's post.
2020 -- The Cabinet stated that all people entering Kuwait must present a valid PCR test certificate, as part of the country's efforts to contain COVID-19.
2021 -- Dasman Diabetes Institute won a UN award on the best achievements in preventing non-enfectious diseases.
2022 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) signed an agreement with Europe's EasyJet aviation company to provide it with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). (end)
