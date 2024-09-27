HYTN Files Business Acquisition Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or“the Company”), a company specializing in the development, formulation, and of psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabinoids and psilocybin, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 19, 2024, that it has filed a Business Report (BAR) in respect of its acquisition of Prism Scientific Labs Inc. The BAR may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ().

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

