Kuwait FM Meets Pres. Of International Peace Institute
9/27/2024 7:08:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with the International Peace Institute (IPI) President Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that both sides discussed several issues in the Middle East, particularly the Palestinian cause and the recent escalation in Gaza strip.
They also touched upon enhancing cooperation between sheikh Soud Nasser AlSabah Kuwait diplomatic Institute and the IPI, particularly in training programs and expertise exchange. (end)
