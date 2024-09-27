European Banks Unite For Wero Instant Payment System, Eyeing Payment Sovereignty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sixteen major European banks have developed a groundbreaking payment system called Wero, aiming to rival Visa and Mastercard across the EU.



Supported by giants like BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, this ambitious project seeks to reshape Europe's payment landscape by enabling seamless cross-border transactions using personal accounts.



For instance, a Swedish could instantly pay for a Spanish hotel without relying on Visa or Mastercard, potentially costing these giants billions in fees from European retailers.



Wero reflects Europe 's growing unease with its dependence on U.S.-based financial infrastructure, especially after Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in Russia following the Ukraine invasion.



This action highlighted vulnerabilities in national payment systems. Martina Weimert, CEO of the European Payments Initiative (EPI ), emphasized the need for a European alternative.







She noted Wero's substantial backing of 500 million euros and its ready-made customer base through participating banks.

Wero's Ambitious Plan

The European Central Bank has long worried about insufficient sovereignty over payment systems. Wero aims to address this by offering a pan-European solution.



While national systems like Swish in Sweden and iDeal in the Netherlands exist, none match Visa or Mastercard's ubiquity.



To expand its reach, Wero has acquired iDeal and Luxembourg-based Payconiq. The service will be available through its app and participating banks' platforms.



Previous attempts at creating a pan-European payment system have faltered. The Monnet project aimed to establish a European card brand but was abandoned over a decade ago.



EPI initially faced setbacks when Spanish banks withdrew from the alliance. However, Wero plans to expand into e-commerce next year and later offer in-store payments across the continent.



The global payments landscape is evolving rapidly, with regional rivals emerging worldwide. In the U.S., major banks have united around Zelle for faster transactions.



In short, Brazil's Pix system has grown significantly, while India's UPI surpassed 100 billion total transactions.



Despite Visa and Mastercard's dominance in processing trillions annually, they face increasing competition. Digital wallets like Alipay, WeChat Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are emerging as significant challengers.

